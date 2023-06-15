Opening keynotes

21:00 - 22:20 GMT+5

Dylan Field

CEO, Figma

Kris Rasmussen

Chief Technology Officer,Figma

Katie Dill

Head of Design, Stripe

David Singleton

CTO, Stripe

Steve Johnson

VP, Design, Netflix
Opening keynotes

21:00 - 22:20 GMT+5

Dylan Field

CEO, Figma

Kris Rasmussen

Chief Technology Officer,Figma

Katie Dill

Head of Design, Stripe

David Singleton

CTO, Stripe

Steve Johnson

VP, Design, Netflix
Speakers

Aletheia Délivré

Manager, Design Operations, Zapier

Joey Banks

Senior Product Designer, Webflow

Rogie King

Designer Advocate, Figma

Molly Hellmuth

Creator, UI Prep

Miggi

Founder

Dan Mall

Founder, Design System University

Femke van Schoonhoven

Design Lead, Gusto

Maria Hristoforova

Senior Product Designer, Design Systems, Uber
All speakers

Leading through Uncertainty

22 JUN 04:00 GMT+5

Haraldur Thorleifsson

Founder and CEO,Ueno

Brian Chesky

Co-founder & CEO, Airbnb
Config 2023
FIGMA'S ANNUAL CONFERENCE
Config 2023
FIGMA'S ANNUAL CONFERENCE
Config 2023
FIGMA'S ANNUAL CONFERENCE
A Glimpse into the Fun Awaiting You at the Conference
A Glimpse into the Fun Awaiting You at the Conference
A Glimpse into the Fun Awaiting You at the Conference
Time Machine
Config 1990
Time Machine
Config 1990
Time Machine
Config 1990
#Config2023 on Twitter
Follow
#Config2023 on Twitter
Follow
#Config2023 on Twitter
Follow
Speakers

Aletheia Délivré

Manager, Design Operations, Zapier

Joey Banks

Senior Product Designer, Webflow

Rogie King

Designer Advocate, Figma

Molly Hellmuth

Creator, UI Prep

Miggi

Founder

Dan Mall

Founder, Design System University

Femke van Schoonhoven

Design Lead, Gusto

Maria Hristoforova

Senior Product Designer, Design Systems, Uber
All speakers

Leading through Uncertainty

22 JUN 04:00 GMT+5

Haraldur Thorleifsson

Founder and CEO,Ueno

Brian Chesky

Co-founder & CEO, Airbnb